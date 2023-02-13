Copa Airlines announces new service to Austin, Texas

Starting July 6, 2023, Copa Airlines will initiate service to and from Austin, the state capital of Texas.

Austin, Texas will become the 15th U.S. destination for Copa Airlines, with four (4) weekly flights operating from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The new route increases Copa Airlines’ network to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, S.A. and a member of the global Star Alliance airline network, announces the launch of its new service to and from Austin, known as the state’s “Live Music Capital of the World®,” starting on July 6, 2023. This new service will be Copa Airline’s first-time connecting the state capital of Texas with the rest of the continent through the Hub of the Americas® in Panama City.

“We continue strengthening our network of destinations in the U.S. and incorporating this new route represents a window of opportunities to increase commerce, tourism, and cultural and educational exchanges between the state capital of Texas, Panama and our entire region. We’re pleased to offer greater connectivity to our passengers and contribute to the growth of tourism and commerce in Panama and the countries we serve,” said Christophe Didier, Vice President, Global Sales and Distribution at Copa Airlines.

In 2019, the cosmopolitan and sophisticated city of Austin was recognized by WalletHub as the second “Best destination for summer travel” and in the past few decades, it has become renowned for its live music entertainment where musicians perform all around the city in clubs, bars, taco stands and concert halls. In addition to music, Austin is home to the renowned University of Texas, historic cities, vineyards, falls, and caves. It also offers a diverse culinary scene with a variety of unique restaurants and interesting attractions such as garden sculptures, historic mansions, and science, technology, engineering, and math museums.

“This exciting announcement has been years in the making,” said Jacqueline Yaft, AUS CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Copa Airlines to Austin, Texas and cannot wait for Austinites and Central Texas to discover the gem of Panama City, Panama, a destination rich in culture, history and community. AUS is proud to bring more convenient options for connecting Central Texas to Central and South America. This route will provide economic and tourism benefits for generations to come.”

“Today’s announcement of the Copa route launch from Panama City to Austin marks the first nonstop flight from Central America to AUS,” said Tom Noonan, President and CEO of Visit Austin. “This is a testament to how Austin continues to grow as a premier destination, and we are thrilled that Copa has invested into Austin.”

The launch of Copa Airlines’ new Austin route in the U.S. adds to the airline’s continuous expansion efforts in North America joining fourteen other cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, Tampa, San Francisco, and Washington. In addition to the launch of the new route in Baltimore on June 28.

The Copa Airlines non-stop flight to and from Austin will operate four (4) weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing Panama at 9:18 a.m. (local time) and arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at 2:04 p.m. (local time). The return flight will operate on the same days, departing Austin at 3:34 p.m. (local time) and arriving back in Panama at 8:16 p.m. (local time).

Austin residents can now benefit from Copa’s world-class, award-winning service, and the most on-time Airline in Latin America according to the OAG Punctuality League.

Travellers interested in visiting to or from Austin can make their reservations by visiting copa.com, sales offices, or customer service call centers.

AUSTIN, February 13, 2023