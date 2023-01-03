Berlin Brandenburg Airport off to a good start in 2023: 1.3 million passengers in January

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) got off to a good start in 2023 with more than one million passengers in the first calendar month.

Around 1.3 million passengers were welcomed at BER in January 2023. As expected, passenger numbers decreased slightly after the holidays compared to the previous month of December with 1.53 million passengers. BER counted just under 800,000 passengers in January of last year. In the pre-pandemic year 2019, passenger traffic in January was around 2.4 million.

11,046 aircraft took off and landed at BER in the first month of the year. Aircraft movements in the previous month of December amounted to 12,180. There were around 9,100 take-offs and landings in the same period last year. BER counted 22,300 aircraft movements in January 2019.

A total of around 2,400 tonnes of air cargo were handled last month. In the same month in 2022, it was around 2,300 tonnes; in January 2019, it was around 2,600 tonnes.