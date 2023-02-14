Zurich Airport key traffic figures January 2023: +93% vs 2022, -19% vs 2019

In January, the number of local passengers was 1’191’394. Transfer passengers amounted to 31%, equal to 531’074 passengers.

Year on year, air traffic movements increased by 34% to 17’010 take-offs or landings. A monthly comparison shows that air traffic movements are at 78% of the 2019 level. The average passenger per movement figure increased to 122 (+36% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor was at 74% (+19 percentage points vs. previous year).

A total of 28’368 tonnes of freight were transported at Zurich Airport during the month of January. This led to a decrease of 12% in freight volume compared to last year. Compared to January 2019, freight volume decreased by 19%.

13 February 2023